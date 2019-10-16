Reports: Atletico Madrid set sights on yet another Real Madrid midfielder

Atletico Madrid have set their sights on yet another Real Madrid-owned player as they are set to make a move for Oscar Rodriguez, who is currently on loan to Leganes.

Atletico were linked with a summer move for James Rodriguez but Real chose against strengthening their cross-town rivals after the 7-3 defeat to them in pre-season. The Diego Simeone-managed side has quite a few former Real Madrid players in Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata currently and they want to add Rodriguez to that list too.

According to reports in Don Balon, Simeone rates the 21-year-old attacking midfielder highly and wants Atletico to move in for him in the summer transfer window. The Spaniard has made seven appearances in La Liga this season in which he has scored two goals but is currently sidelined due to injury.

Rodriguez joined Leganes ahead of the last season on a two-year loan. He made 31 La Liga appearances in 2018/19, scoring four goals and assisting as many. He is regarded as a highly-talented midfielder in Spain and it’s only natural that the likes of Atletico Madrid are interested in the youngster.

With almost eight months left before the summer transfer window starts, expect more updates on this transfer saga.