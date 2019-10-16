Western Sydney Wanderers sign Nicolai Muller from Eintracht Frankfurt

A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers have added German winger Nicolai Muller, 32, to their squad.

Muller joins the A-League team as an injury replacement for Polish playmaker Radoslaw Majewski, who suffered a potential season-ending knee injury in September.

The 32-year-old winger Muller signs for the 2014 AFC Champions League winners having amassed over 300 club appearances in Germany, including spells at Hamburg, Mainz and Greuther Furth.

“We are very excited to have Nicolai join us this season and can’t wait to see him on the park,” Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas told the club’s official website on Wednesday.

“Our members and fans should be very excited about this signing. Nicolai has been a top pro in Germany for many years playing Bundesliga 1 and 2 as well as playing in the Europa League.

“We would like to welcome Nicolai into our Wanderers family and look forward to him helping us reach our goals this season.”

Muller could make his debut for the Wanderers this Friday as they travel to Victoria to play Melbourne Victory.