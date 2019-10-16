Reports: Real Madrid ready to sign €40m-rated PSG star as Paul Pogba refuses to move in January transfer window

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window but they failed in all of their efforts to sign one.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist but the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side valued him at €180 million which Madrid failed to match. They weren’t ready to shell out a huge amount, especially after having signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100 million and their then-ongoing pursuit of Neymar.

Florentino Perez and co. were forced to turn their attention towards other options and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek emerged as the two targets. But they failed to complete a deal for either of them in the summer. And if reports are to be believed, they have identified another midfielder as a possible signing.

According to Don Balon, Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler is now on Madrid’s agenda and they believe a deal can be completed in the January transfer window. The German international is reportedly not on good terms with Neymar and Thomas Tuchel is ready to let him go in the winter if a suitable bid is submitted by Madrid.

PSG want to recoup all of the €40 million they paid for him and the report claims that Los Blancos might not think twice before shelling out that amount.