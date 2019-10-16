Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Argentina teammate as long-term Jordi Alba replacement

Even with the transfer window closed, all the European giants are busy scouting players they believe could improve their squad going into the next season and Barcelona are no different.

The Catalan giants still need defensive reinforcements and are looking at possible options who can improve the defensive side of their game ahead of the next season. While they did sign left-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis for €18 million to compete with Jordi Alba for that spot, reports claim that Barcelona are still in the market for a left-sided full-back.

According to reports in Don Balon, Lionel Messi isn’t a big fan of the 22-year-old and wants Barcelona to move in for his Argentina teammate to replace Alba for the long term. Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico is on the Catalan giants’ agenda now and Messi has given the green signal for his signature as well.

The full-back is expected to cost Barcelona around €35 million and multiple reports claim that the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest in him as well. With almost eight months left before the summer transfer window opens, expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga.