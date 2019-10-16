Reports: Inter identify World Cup-winner as possible replacement for injured Alexis Sanchez

Under manager Antonio Conte, Inter Milan underwent a major overhaul in the summer transfer window with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku and Diego Godin taken on board. However, they are not ready to stop yet and want even more star players to push Juventus right down to the wire for the Serie A title.

The Italian giants have been linked with another Manchester United player – Nemanja Matic – in the last week and are believed to be in the race for Donny Van de Beek as well. However, there is another addition to their list of targets now as Sanchez has been ruled out of a considerable period of time after picking up an ankle injury while on national duty.

According to reports in Tuttosport, Inter have turned their attention towards Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud to take up Sanchez’s spot in the time at least till the Chilean returns. Multiple reports claim that Sanchez might need a surgery which could keep him out of action till 2020.

As far as Giroud is concerned, the Frenchman has only made three league appearances for the Blues this season and with his deal with them set to expire after the current season, he will be available on a cut-price deal in the January window. Even though Inter have the likes of Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez to play up front, the report claims that the Serie A giants are planning a move for the World Cup winner.