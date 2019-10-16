Reports: Manchester United to make January move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate to solve midfield woes

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their season and are currently 12th in the Premier League table with only two wins in eight matches. They are looking towards the January transfer window to add reinforcements and turn their season around.

The Red Devils are currently thin in two departments – attack and midfield. With Anthony Martial out due to injury, Marcus Rashford has failed to lead the charge single-handedly. There are problems in the midfield for United as well. Paul Pogba has been out injured and other than Scott McTominay, everyone has failed to rise up to the occasion.

As a result, Manchester United are focussing at improving these two areas of concern in the upcoming January transfer window. While they are being linked with a move for Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic, another player from the Serie A giants has been put on United’s radar if reports are to be believed.

According to Calciomercato, United are ready to make a move for Can, who has offers from the Bundesliga as well. The 25-year-old is frustrated with life at Juventus, especially after being left out of their UEFA Champions League squad and is looking for a January move.

There have been reports that Juve might offer both Can and Mandzukic in exchange for Paul Pogba but it’s highly unlikely that United will let their most important player leave mid-season.