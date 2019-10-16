Reports: PSG star offers himself to Juventus to unite with Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani has reportedly offered himself to Serie A giants Juventus.

The Uruguayan’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions is set to end after the current season and he has been linked with multiple clubs recently. Reports have claimed that La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and David Beckham’s Inter Miami are targetting Cavani, who is yet to take a decision on his future.

However, if reports from Calciomercato are to be believed, the PSG star’s representatives are in discussion with Juventus and are planning a possible move. It is not yet clear whether the Italian side are interested in getting Cavani on board with the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo in the side.

The forward will turn 33 n February next year and is not getting any better with age but his previous performances in the Serie A moght give them some hope. In 138 appearances for Napoli, Cavani scored as many as 104 goals and 14 assists while in 117 matches for Palermo, he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists.

With over eight months left before the summer transfer window starts, Juventus and Cavani still have enough time to decide on a deal and with the striker set to leave on a free deal after the current season, things could get really interesting.