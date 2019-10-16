Reports: Real Madrid ready to offer star player in exchange for Paul Pogba in January transfer window

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window but failed in all of their attempts to sign one.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their agenda but the Premier League giants quoted a sum of €180 million for the Frenchman which Madrid couldn’t match. Los Blancos weren’t ready to shell out a huge amount, especially after having signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100 million.

Florentino Perez and co. were forced to turn their attention towards other options and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek emerged as the two targets. But they failed to complete a deal for either of them in the summer.

And if recent reports from Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda (via Sportsmole) are to be believed, Madrid are still looking to get Pogba on board, that too in the January transfer window itself. The report goes on to add that Los Blancos are ready to offer their German midfield general Toni Kroos in exchange for the Frenchman.

Pogba is reportedly pushing for a move away from the club after their questionable start to the season and could make a move to Madrid in January itself.