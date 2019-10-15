Reports: Manchester United to send three stars out on loan in January

Premier League giants Manchester United are apparently considering loan moves for three of their stars – Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner – in January.

Daily Mail reports that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer is planning to send out all of them out on short-term loans to continue their progress. The short-term loans will end in June, allowing them to join back with the Red Devils before the 2020-21 season began.

Earlier on Tuesday, Les Parry, the club’s player performance manager had a short chat with United’s official website.

“There will be lots of hard work for the youngsters here, as part of what Nicky Butt puts together as the plan for everybody. We’ll plan it out and we’ve identified four or five who might be going out in January. Obviously, our first-team manager has a say,” he said, before adding:

“Three lads could have possibly gone on loan – Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner – but he wanted to keep them here and have a look at them on tour. So a decision will be made, no doubt, for January as well. Hopefully, all three will be in the first team and not going anywhere.”

“As we know at this club, lads have got into the first team and a lot of it has been through circumstances they’ve got no control over.”

“They’ve been presented with an opportunity and they’ve taken the opportunity so now a couple of them are regulars on the teamsheet each week. We’ve had opportunities that have cropped up from nowhere. That’s football,” he concluded.