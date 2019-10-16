Reports: Manchester United identify seven players to be signed over next two transfer windows

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their 2019/20 season and are planning ahead for a massive overhaul to get back in contention for the Premier League title.

With the January transfer window only a couple months away, they are being linked with players like Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic and Olympique Lyon’s Moussa Dembele to solve their attacking woes. With Anthony Martial out due to an injury and Marcus Rashford struggling to lead the line alone for United, they are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Moreover, they seem to be lacking creativity in the midfield as well, which is hampering their chances going forward. As a result, they have identified a host of midfielders to be signed in the upcoming transfer windows. If reports from ESPN (via Sportsmole) are to be believed, United have identified seven players who they would like to sign in the next couple of transfer windows.

Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson, West Ham United’s Declan Rice, Aston Villa’s John McGinn, Leicester City’s James Maddison and Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic are the other five players on their agenda. While January moves for the aforementioned players might be a bit hard to complete, Manchester United are all set to move in for them in the summer.