Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Premier League superstar

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus have entered the transfer race for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen – who is also a target for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Don Balon claims that Eriksen’s fairly low market value of €30million has caused the Serie A giants to take note, ahead of a potential bid on him from them during the January transfer window.

Previously, Real Madrid were keen to sign Eriksen for almost five times the above price, but the Spurs were not ready to let him go. Later, the player himself rejected an offer to extend his contract at North London – and as things stand, his time with the Spurs will come to an end of 30th June.

Real Madrid are still interested in the Danish midfielder, but he is yet to make a final decision although he has admitted keenness to join Zinedine Zidane’s side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has advised Eriksen to think twice before making the switch in January.

“Real Madrid have a brilliant team and Eriksen needs to know that going there would represent a massive challenge. They’ve got Kroos, Modric, Isco, Hazard… all of them are tried-and-tested players, world-class midfielders”, Berbatov explained.

“And yes, it’s true that some of them have been there for a while and are starting to get old but they still have a very strong side. So Eriksen will need to ask himself if he’s ready to fight for his place because you can’t just go to Madrid and expect to play straight away,” he concluded.