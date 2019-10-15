Reports: Barcelona ready to exchange €60million rated star for Real Madrid target next summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are keen on signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly – who is also a target for Real Madrid.

Despite the above factor, it is believed that the Blaugrana already have a terrific headstart in the race to sign the Senegalese centre-back – as they are prepared to offer a player-plus-cash swap bid in exchange for him. Don Balon reports that Barcelona is likely to consider exchanging Samuel Umtiti and an undecided transfer fee for Koulibaly in return.

Umtiti, who joined Barcelona at the beginning of the 2016-17 season, is widely regarded as an underrated defender, due to his reduced number of playing chances at the Camp Nou under manager Ernesto Valverde.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was a regular starter for Barcelona until he suffered an injury almost a year ago. Afterwards, Clement Lenglet replaced him and as the ex-Sevilla centre-back is more of a ball-playing defender than Umtiti, Valverde stuck with him despite the latter’s return to the squad post his injury.

Don Balon claims that the Frenchman is valued at about €60million, which means that the Catalans will have to shell out an additional €40million if they want to sign Koulibaly ahead of Real Madrid.

Both teams are yet to make official bids for the defender, as of right now.