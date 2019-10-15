World Cup winner reveals why he rejected Real Madrid’s offer last summer

In a recent interview, Bayern Munich star and winner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Lucas Hernandez revealed that not long ago, while he was still an Atletico Madrid player, he was a target for their local rivals Real Madrid.

Despite the interest in him from the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, Hernandez never joined them – and later, after the 2018-19 season, he signed up with Bayern Munich.

Hernandez admitted that he could not have signed for Real Madrid, after having worn the colours of Atletico Madrid.

“Real had already made a move for me, it’s true, but not this summer,” he told France Football.

“And I wouldn’t go there. Not after having worn the colours of Atletico for such a long time,” he explained.

Since his move to Bayern Munich this summer, Hernandez has already established himself as an important part of the starting XI at the Allianz Arena.

He wears the No.21 jersey at his current club – the same shirt number was used previously by the legendary Philipp Lahm – former Bayern captain, and also the 2014 World Cup winner.

“When we were in discussions, they asked me what number I wanted. I told them I would have 21,” he said.

“I won the World Cup with the No.21. At Atletico, when I took the No.21, we won the European Super Cup. I told them that this was the number I wanted and, if they could give me it, that would be good.”

“They told me that was Philipp Lahm’s number and that no one had worn it since he had retired, but they told me they’d give me it if I signed for them.”

“It’s just one example of the confidence that they’ve placed in me,” he concluded.

Quotes via Goal.