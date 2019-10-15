Reports: Barcelona star losing confidence in Ernesto Valverde, wants to leave in January

It has been understood that Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic no longer wants to remain at the Camp Nou, having lost confidence in manager Ernesto Valverde and his methods.

Don Balon reports that Rakitic no longer features in Valverde’s plans, thanks to the rise of talented midfielders like Arthur and Frenkie de Jong at the Camp Nou. Moreover, the signing of Arturo Vidal acted as another major stumbling block for the Croatian, who is currently struggling to find game time with the La Liga defending champions.

Until the end of the 2018-19 season, the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist was firmly against leaving the Camp Nou.

But according to Sport, recently he admitted that he “did not want to walk around the city and enjoy the beach any longer” – in what seems to be a direct reference to his lack of playing time.

The Spanish news agency claims that the 31-year-old is keen to leave the club due to his lack of game time, and also because Manchester United and AC Milan have already expressed their interest in him.

It was also reported that Barcelona have named an asking price of €40million for Rakitic – and it remains to be seen whether or not United or Milan are ready to pay so much for him.