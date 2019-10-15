Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign UCL-winning Liverpool star as Luis Suarez replacement

Ever since Liverpool got the better of Barcelona in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last year, the Catalan giants have been targetting a few of their players.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane have all been linked with a move to the Spanish giants. However, in the last couple of weeks, rumours of Roberto Firmino’s possible move to Barcelona as Luis Suarez’s replacement has gained pace.

In a new report from Don Balon, it is claimed that even Lionel Messi has given the green light for Firmino’s transfer and wants the Brazilian on board. The forward’s contract with Liverpool runs until 2023 and Barcelona will have to wait till 2021 before making a move for Firmino.

The 28-year-old has started the season on front foot and has already scored three goals and provided three more assists in the Premier League. Names like Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford have been linked with Barcelona as well in the past few weeks.

With Suarez’s powers diminishing, the Catalan giants have stepped up their pursuit of a long-term replacement for him and if this report is anything to go by, Messi has identified the player he wants to play with.