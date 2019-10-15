Reports: PSG superstar takes final decision on his future amidst Barcelona, Real Madrid interest

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay on with the Ligue 1 champions until 2021, before deciding whether or not he should extend his contract, or switch to Real Madrid or Barcelona who are keenly interested in signing him.

Don Balon reports that Mbappe has been offered a giant new contract at PSG that will see him earning close to €50million per season – but will also tie him with the Parisians for another five years. Previously, the player himself had made it clear that he will leave France soon as he is ready to take up new challenges elsewhere.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon opened up on his time with PSG, and said that both Neymar and Mbappe are “future Ballon d’Or winners”.

“During my season at PSG I had the chance to play with two future Ballon d’Or winners,” he said.

“I’m talking about Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. These are two extraordinary talents.”

“They are part of the reason I went to PSG. Kylian has the world in his hands. If he says to himself: ‘I must win the Ballon d’Or five times in ten years,’ he will do it. Everything depends on him,” he concluded.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be interested in him, and may step up their efforts to sign him next summer, according to Don Balon.