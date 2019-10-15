Reports: Serie A giants leave Real Madrid behind in race for €60m-rated UCL 2018/19 star

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a world-class midfielder in the summer transfer window but failed in all of their attempts to sign one.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their agenda but the Premier League giants quoted a sum of €180 million for the Frenchman which Madrid couldn’t match. Los Blancos weren’t ready to shell out a huge amount, especially after having signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea for €100 million.

Florentino Perez and co. were forced to turn their attention towards other options and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek emerged as the two favourites. Though they failed to complete a deal for either of them in the summer, many reports claimed that they were still the favourites to complete the duo’s signature in the upcoming transfer windows.

However, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, Real Madrid have lost the race to sign Van de Beek from Ajax. The report claims that Inter Milan’s Antonio Conte wants to add reinforcement in the midfield and the Serie A giants have already outbid Madrid for the midfielder, who was reportedly costing the La Liga giants around €60 million in the summer transfer window.