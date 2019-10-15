Reports: Real Madrid’s top three midfield targets for January transfer window revealed

As per various sources, Real Madrid have shortlisted three midfield targets for the January transfer window – Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur and Martin Odegaard from Real Sociedad.

Diario Gol reports that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane have agreed with each other to sign both Pogba and Eriksen – previously, it was claimed that Perez prefers Eriksen over Pogba whereas, for Zidane, it is just the opposite.

Pogba is expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu for a reported transfer fee of €180million. His current employers Manchester United and their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are not really keen to offload him, but if Real Madrid shell out his asking price without any negotiation, they may be tempted to offload him and find cheaper replacements.

At the same time, Eriksen is expected to come at a much cheaper asking price of just €30million, as his contract with the Spurs end in 2020 June. The Danish midfielder has rejected all offers for a contract extension from the North London outfit, and hence, they will be keen to sell him in January before he turns a free agent next summer.

The third name on this list, Martin Odegaard, is actually a Real Madrid player – 0n loan at fellow La Liga side Real Sociedad. Rumour has it that Zidane will decide to terminate his loan in January and bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he will be offered a first-team spot alongside Pogba and Eriksen.