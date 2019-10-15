Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign German star as alternative for Liverpool superstar

Barcelona talisman and captain Lionel Messi has instructed his club to target Bayern Munich’s star right-back, Joshua Kimmich, next summer – according to reports.

It has been understood that Barcelona are in dire need of an efficient player to occupy the right-back position, as a replacement for Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo. Ernesto Valverde, the manager of the Blaugrana, had previously shortlisted Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold for the job but the Reds have reportedly rejected all offers for the player – as they are unwilling to sell him right now.

And Diario Gol claims that Messi himself is aware of the situation – which is why he has demanded that the club should sign Kimmich – as he is not only fairly young at just 24 years of age, but he also has ample experience of playing at the highest levels, with both Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Kimmich joined Bayern in 2015, from VfB Stuttgart for a reported transfer fee of €8.5million – and since then, he has made 182 appearances for them across various competitions. Despite being a defender by trade, he has also scored 18 goals and provided 43 assists for the reigning Bundesliga champions – which, in turn, tells us a lot about his attacking qualities.

Diario Gol further adds that he is currently valued at about €70million, and that Barcelona will prepare a formal bid for him at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.