Reports: Manchester United join hunt to sign Real Madrid target, UCL semi finalist

Manchester United are looking for answers to their problems in midfield and attack, and now appear to have joined the hunt to sign a top midfield player.

FCInterNews are reporting that United are among the clubs interested in signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax as early as the January transfer window, but face stiff competition.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the Dutchman after being impressed by his performances against them in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) last season, but failed to bring him in during the summer transfer window.

As a result, other clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan have joined the fray, and are all vying to bring the youngster into their respective teams.

The creativity of Van de Beek has been praised, and he might be the answer to United’s problems going forward, considering Paul Pogba has been injured a lot and Marcus Rashford is out of form.

The Red Devils currently sit just two points above the relegation zone, and have had their worst start to a Premier League season in 30 years, mounting significant pressure on their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It remains to be seen how much money Ajax will exactly demand for their talented 22-year-old.