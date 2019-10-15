Reports: Serie A giants express interest in signing Mesut Ozil from Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has endured a torrid time at Arsenal since Unai Emery took charge more than a year ago, and it looks as though he may be leaving in the January transfer window.

Which club will he end up at is what remains to be seen however, and while reports were linking the German with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS), new reports now suggest he could stay in Europe.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that AC Milan and Inter Milan are both keen on signing Ozil, and may have to fight it out in order to acquire his services.

Turkish side Fenerbahce are also in the running to sign the World Cup winner, however it is clear that in Serie A, Ozil is still held in high regard.

The 30-year-old was impressive in his first couple of seasons at Arsenal, but then fell away and never really found his form in the following years.

After Arsene Wenger was replaced by Unai Emery at the helm, the Spanish manager has been unwilling to include the midfielder in his match day squads let alone the starting eleven.

The former Real Madrid man may consider leaving North London the only way that he can reignite his career.