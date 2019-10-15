Tottenham Hotspur re-sign Michel Vorm as cover for injured Hugo Lloris

Michel Vorm was released by Tottenham in June but has now returned to the club until the end of 2019-20 to provide cover for Hugo Lloris

Tottenham have re-signed free agent goalkeeper Michel Vorm on a short-term deal to provide cover for injured skipper Hugo Lloris.

The 35-year-old had been without a club since being released by Tottenham when his contract expired at the end of last season.

However, with Lloris out for the rest of 2019 with an elbow injury sustained in the 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on October 5, the Premier League side have moved to bring in Vorm until the end of the season.

Ex-Netherlands international Vorm, who made 47 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham during his previous five-season spell in north London, has again been assigned squad number 13.

He will likely act as back-up to Paulo Gazzaniga when Mauricio Pochettino’s side return to action with a home match against Watford next Saturday.