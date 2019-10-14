Reports: Barcelona to snub Liverpool superstar in favour of 19-year-old American defender

According to reports, Barcelona are ready to pull out of their interest in Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, as they have shortlisted 19-year-old Sergino Dest for the role of right-back.

It is Don Balon that reports that Barcelona are keen on signing Dest, as they are looking for reinforcements in the right-back position.

Earlier, it was Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich who led Barca manager Ernesto Valverde’s wishlist for the role, but their respective parent clubs are not interested in selling them – which meant that the former Athletic Bilbao and Valencia boss had to reconsider his options.

In case you did not know, Dest is a Dutchman by origin, but is based in the United States of America. He started his youth career with Dutch club Almere City, and later, in 2012, he joined AFC Ajax.

Over the years, he has played for Ajax’s Youth, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 teams, and in September 2019, he signed his first senior professional contract with the reigning Eredivisie champions, before making his debut later in the same month.

Dest has already made 13 appearances for Ajax so far this season – seven in the league, five in the Champions League (including qualifiers) and one in the Domestic Super Cup.