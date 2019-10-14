Reports: Manchester United attacker set to leave struggling side to join Serie A giants

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in the signing of Juan Mata from Manchester United.

It is Calciomercatonews.com that reports that AC Milan believes that adding the Manchester United playmaker to their squad will reinforce the midfield and add some much-wanted “quality and experience”.

The report further claims that Mata will not have any problem leaving the struggling Premier League side, amidst discussions that he will be replaced in January by Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

However, the Spaniard signed a new deal with Manchester United only this summer – as a result, it is believed that it will be very difficult to prise him away from Old Trafford, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not want him sold anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Corriere Dello Sport claims that Stefano Pioli, the new head coach of the Rossoneri, has been promised a transfer budget of over €65million, so that it will be easier for him to execute an overhaul in midfield.

It has also been heard that AC Milan are targeting the likes of Rakitic and his Barcelona teammate Carles Alena, and hence if the above-mentioned deal for Mata fail to take off, they are likely to sign the Barca duo as an alternative.