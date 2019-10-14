Reports: Lionel Messi convinced PSG superstar to snub Real Madrid and join Barcelona instead

According to reports, it is none other than Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi who convinced Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar to turn down Real Madrid’s offer, in favour of a move to the Camp Nou.

Marca claims that during the recently-concluded summer transfer window, Neymar had been in touch with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, his Brazilian teammates Casemiro and Marcelo and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, in a bid to convince them that he wanted to leave PSG in favour of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The deal did not take off in the end, and Neymar remained with the Ligue 1 champions. However, Marca has also said that the 27-year-old snubbed Los Blancos only because he was asked by Lionel Messi not to betray his former club Barcelona by signing with their arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, the player himself has reacted to PSG fans’ protest, after it was revealed that the star will not stay at the Parc des Princes for much longer.

“I think it’s better,” Neymar said about his relationship status with the PSG fans.

“It’s like a relationship with a girlfriend. When there is a problem, everyone stays in their corner.”

“But with lots of love and hugs, everything will return to normal.”

“I’m here to help PSG, to fulfil my role as a player at the club and I will give my life on the pitch so that PSG are successful and that we win things together,” he concluded.

It is being reported that both Barcelona and Real Madrid will return with offers for him during the next summer transfer window at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.