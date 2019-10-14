Reports: Neymar convinced four Real Madrid players to tell club to sign him this summer

It has been revealed that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. reportedly wanted to join Real Madrid in the summer, and that he even talked to as many as four Real Madrid stars to help him convince the club’s management.

Marca reports that Neymar had been in touch with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, his Brazilian teammates Casemiro and Marcelo and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric, in a bid to convince them that he wanted to leave PSG in favour of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As we all know, the deal did not take off in the end, and Neymar remained with the Ligue 1 champions. It is being reported that both Barcelona and Real Madrid will return with offers for him during the next summer transfer window at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel, the manager of PSG, said that the relationship between the 27-year-old and the club’s fans have improved over the past few weeks, after they initially expressed anger at the player for wanting to leave them this summer.

“About Neymar, yes, it’s getting better, it’s easier,” he said, before adding:

“I said it’s up to us, and also up to him to show, again and again, be decisive, suffer, run to get the ball. It’s not necessary to talk.”

“He is still capable of incredible things. It’s up to him to show it, really, at the end of the day,” Tuchel concluded.