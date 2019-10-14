Reports: Real Madrid identify Arsenal, Manchester City target as Sergio Ramos’ replacement

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified Villarreal’s Pau Torres as Sergio Ramos’ long-term replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu. As it stands, Torres is also a target for Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester City.

22-year-old Torres rose joined Villarreal as a youth player, after which he signed his first-ever professional senior contract with the club at the beginning of last season. He was immediately loaned out to Malaga CF in the Spanish second division league, from where he returned in 2019 June.

Since then, the centre-back has stayed with Villarreal, and in the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has made eight La Liga appearances for his club so far. He also scored his maiden senior goal against Osasuna on 5th October, in a La Liga clash that ended a 2-1 defeat.

Meanwhile, it is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid are interested in him as a replacement for the ageing Sergio Ramos.

The 33-year-old joined Real Madrid as a 19-year-old in 2005, from Sevilla for a reported transfer fee of €27million. Since then, he has played 615 matches for the La Liga giants, and has also won four Champions Leagues and four Spanish league titles with them.

Don Balon also claims that Los Blancos will have to fend off interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, in order to sign Torres next summer.