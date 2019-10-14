Reports: Real Madrid star rejects offer to leave club in exchange for Serie A superstar

According to various sources, La Liga giants Real Madrid are keen to acquire Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz in January, in exchange for James Rodriguez – however, Rodriguez does not want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, as per new reports.

It is Don Balon that reports that Rodriguez rejected the chance to play a role in the transfer, despite interest in him from Napoli’s boss and Real Madrid’s former manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Spanish publication further adds that the Colombian “is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu,” where he is keen to play an important role under boss Zinedine Zidane.

Rodriguez was a key part of the Madrid side that lifted the Champions League in 2016 and 2017 – but afterwards, he was loaned off to Bayern Munich as he was deemed as surplus to their requirements. He finally returned to Spain, in the beginning of the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, it has been understood that Ruiz is not the only Napoli player that Real Madrid wants – they are also keeping tabs on defender Kalidou Koulibaly apparently – and Don Balon claims that the only option for Los Blancos to secure the signing of both players, will be to pay the collective transfer fee of €200million that Napoli are asking for the pair.

The Spanish news agency further adds that both clubs have entered negotiations with each other, as Real Madrid is keen to reduce the asking price for both players to at least €150million.