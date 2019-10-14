Reports: Barcelona identify Dutch wonderkid as Luis Suarez replacement

Barcelona have one big task ahead of them – replacing Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan forward joined the Blaugrana from Liverpool and has since scored one hundred and eighty-three goals for the club in all competitions. However, as per reports, the Spanish giants have now identified one rising youngster as his replacement.

According to a report by Sport, Barcelona are eyeing a move for PSV Eindhoven star, Donyell Malen. The Dutchman has started the season in fine form and is already being linked with several top European clubs, including Barcelona, who eye him as the successor to Luis Suarez.

Malen, once on the books of Arsenal, joined PSV in 2017. The Dutchman played first for the reserve team and then the first team, and at present is the first-choice forward at the club. Furthermore, his performances have even earned him a Netherlands senior team call-up, for whom he scored his first goal against Germany.

Arsenal, too, are keen on signing their former player after letting him go for just £200,000 two years ago. At present, he is expected to cost any prospective buyer around £50 Million.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are also said to be looking at Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, and Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe as replacements for the ageing Suarez.