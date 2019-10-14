Reports: Barcelona could lose two stars to Serie A giants for just €65million

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Serie A giants AC Milan are plotting a sensational double swoop for Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and Carles Alena in January – with both stars available for a collective transfer fee of just €65million.

A recent report from Corriere Dello Sport – as cited by Calciomercato – says that AC Milan’s new head coach Stefano Pioli has allowed a fairly big transfer budget to sign reinforcement players in January.

Meanwhile, MilanNews.it – who cited Spanish news agency Sport – claimed that the Rossoneri are one of the five teams that are currently participating in the transfer race for Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatian midfielder is said to be available for €40million, after failing to cement his place among manager Ernesto Valverde’s plans with the Camp Nou outfit in the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Calciomercato reports, via Mundo Deportivo, that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is likely to be signed by Piolo and co. in January.

Another report from SempreMilan has claimed that the Rossoneri are interested in Barcelona’s Carles Alena as well. The young Spanish star is valued at about €25million.

Alena was famously forced to snub his favourite No.21 shirt as Frenkie de Jong signed up with the squad this summer, and since then, he has also gone down Valverde’s pecking order for midfielders at the Camp Nou.