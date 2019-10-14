Reports: Real Madrid aiming to sign key Barcelona target in January 2020

Real Madrid and Barcelona both invested heavily in their respective squads this summer. The two Spanish giants brought in some big-name players, including Eden Hazard, Frenkie de Jong, Luka Jovic, Antoine Griezmann, and more. The pair is now after one talented midfielder, and Los Blancos are looking to trump their rivals by signing him in January.

According to a report by Football Italia, Real Madrid are hoping to beat Barcelona to the signing of Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, by signing him in January 2020. The Spanish midfielder, who moved to Italy last year, is said to be a key target for both the clubs.

Ruiz secured a switch to Napoli from Real Betis for a reported fee of €30 Million last summer. The central midfielder was brought in as a replacement for the Chelsea-bound Jorginho. The Spaniard quickly sealed a starting spot for himself in the first-team under Carlo Ancelotti and was also called up to the national team after a string of impressive performances.

Following his breakout season, both Real Madrid and Barcelona started showing an interest in him, with the latter even earmarking him as a key target for the summer window of 2020. Nevertheless, their fierce rivals are now looking to sneakily bring him in six months ahead of schedule.

Nonetheless, Los Blancos will have to deal with Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis if they are to sign Ruiz. The Italian is said to be a hard negotiator and has a tense rapport with the Spanish giants after a failed summer move for James Rodriguez.