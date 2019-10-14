Reports: Tottenham Hotspur to make January bid for top Manchester United target

Tottenham Hotspur have had a disastrous start to their Premier League season, and now want to bring in a Manchester United target in January.

That man is none other than Bruno Fernandes, who was linked heavily with the Red Devils, and then with Spurs themselves in the summer, but remained at his current club Sporting Lisbon.

Spanish publication A Bola are now reporting that Spurs are ready to reignite their interest in Fernandes after being adequately impressed by his recent displays for Sporting, and have set the deadline as January to bring him in.

United reportedly turned down the chance to sign Bruno Fernandes in the summer after it became clear that he had a habit of giving the ball away, but the Portuguese star remains a top priority for several other clubs.

Real Madrid were also reportedly close to landing him in the summer, so Tottenham will have to move swiftly in January if they are to seal the deal for a player who has been hailed by even Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, it remains to be seen whether Sporting will stick to their £70million valuation of the midfielder that scared off so many clubs in the summer transfer window.