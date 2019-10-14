Reports: Former Manchester United, Chelsea star offered to Real Madrid

Real Madrid might have had a former Manchester United and Chelsea star in their midst, but the higher ups at the club decided it was just not worth the risk.

Don Balon are reporting that Radamel Falcao was offered to Real Madrid when it became clear that he was going to leave AS Monaco, but Los Blancos did not want him.

The report says that the Colombian wanted his agent Jorge Mendes to broker a deal that could see him arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu for a paltry sum of money, but that did not happen.

‘Zidane is my inspiration’ – Varane on his Real Madrid career

It might have cost Madrid just 15 million euros to bring him over from Monaco, but the Galacticos preferred to go for a younger and futuristic striker in Luka Jovic this summer instead.

As a result, Falcao never got his desired move to Madrid, and instead went on to play for Galatasaray in Turkey, where he remains a driving force.

The forward has played for some top clubs throughout his career, and was a thorn in the side of Real when he played at rivals Atletico Madrid, before sealing a move to England with loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea that ended rather unceremoniously.