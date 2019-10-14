Reports: Manchester United to sign Juventus star, final transfer price revealed

Manchester United are making serious inroads leading up to the January transfer window, and appear to have all the pieces in place for their first signing of the winter.

It is no secret that Mario Mandzukic has been continually linked with the Red Devils, and having failed to secure a move to Old Trafford in the summer, the Juventus star is all set for a switch in January.

The Express now claim that United are not only going for a move, they would also only have to shell out as little as £10million if they want to sign the Croatian.

Mandzukic reportedly has offers from clubs in China as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), but believes he still has what it takes to play for one of the big teams in Europe.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has chosen to play the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain ahead of the World Cup finalist this season, leading to a belief that Mandzukic’s time at the Bianconeri is coming to an end.

With goals drying up, perhaps the former Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid striker could be the answer to United’s obvious woes in front of goal this campaign.