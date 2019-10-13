Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo names teammate as Lionel Messi’s successor at Barcelona

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly named his national teammate Joao Felix as Lionel Messi’s successor in future, at Barcelona. 19-year-old Felix currently features for Atletico Madrid.

Don Balon reports that Ronaldo believes Barcelona will compete for the signing of Felix in future, when Messi finally announces his retirement. In a recent interview, the Argentine talisman had revealed that he will continue playing until he is 35 or 36 years old – which, in turn, means that he will be considering retirement after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

By then, Felix will be about 23 years old, which makes him an ideal long-term replacement for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The young forward was signed by Atletico Madrid from Benfica earlier this summer, for a reported transfer fee of €120million. At the same time, Barcelona snapped up Antoine Griezmann from Los Rojiblancos for the same fee, and judging by the looks of it, it definitely seems that Felix could follow the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s path in a few years’ time.

Meanwhile, Messi has enjoyed a relatively slow start to the ongoing 2019-20 season, losing out on the first few gameweeks due to injury.

However, he has returned strongly since then, starring in a 2-1 victory in the Champions League against Inter Milan, before scoring a stunning free-kick enroute Barcelona’s 4-0 victory against Sevilla in the La Liga.