Reports: Lionel Messi approves of Barcelona star’s proposed move to Manchester City

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Lionel Messi has given the nod for Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic to join Premier League giants Manchester City next summer.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Messi no longer wants Rakitic in the Barcelona squad, due to his ongoing struggle to find form. The 31-year-old has not really been a part of manager Ernesto Valverde’s plans this season, amidst a lot of competition from other Barca midfielders Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Frenkie de Jong and Arturo Vidal.

Previously, it was claimed that Manchester United were interested in the Croatian – however, Barcelona’s asking fee of €40million for him means that the Red Devils will mostly be priced out of a deal. It has also been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus are also interested in the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist, apart from Manchester City.

Don Balon adds that Rakitic has several fans in England, where he is revered for his abilities to control the game from the midfield. He became an important part of Barcelona’s squad for the same reason, but over the past few months, his form has dipped sharply.

In fact, he has also been blamed for playing a major role in Liverpool’s triumph over them in last season’s Champions League semi-finals – since when a lot of fans have rallied on social media, asking the club to offload him.