Reports: Why Manchester United cannot sign Barcelona star in January despite huge interest

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are very keen on signing Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic – however, the player’s €40million price tag makes it hard for the club to strike a deal with the La Liga champions.

Express reports that Manchester United have already been in touch with Barcelona with regards to a potential transfer deal for Rakitic. However, despite United’s interest, Barcelona have reportedly informed them that they would not consider his sale, if they are not willing to pay at least €40million for him.

In recent times, the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist has struggled for game time at the Camp Nou, as a result of very stiff competition from the likes of Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal.

Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 for €18million, since when he has made 274 appearances for the club across various competitions. He has also scored 34 goals and provided 37 assists for the Blaugranas, and he has also won one Champions League, four La Liga titles, four Spanish Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups with the Catalans.

Previously in the 2018-19 season and in the beginning of the ongoing season, Manchester United were linked with a move for the Croatian midfielder – however, the star himself chose to remain at Barcelona to see if he can turn the tables around on his ongoing run of poor form.