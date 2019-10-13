Barcelona set price tag for World Cup finalist in January transfer window

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are plotting the sale of Ivan Rakitic in January. Apparently, the club have also set an asking price of €40million for the midfielder.

This is according to Sport, who reports that Barcelona’s management is steadily losing their trust in Rakitic, who is yet to find form despite having made five league appearances for the club so far this season.

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014, for a reported transfer fee of €18million. Since then, he has made 274 appearances for the club across various competitions, and has also scored 34 goals and provided 37 assists. The 31-year-old has also won one Champions League, four La Liga titles, four Spanish Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups with the Catalans.

Sport claims that Barcelona is now ready to offload the Croatian to any club that is interested in him, provided they are ready to pay at least €40million for him.

The Spanish publication also reveals that Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus, and Premier League’s Manchester United are some of the top clubs on whose radar Rakitic is on, at the moment.