England star responds to Manchester United transfer rumours

England star Declan Rice has revealed that he is fully focused on his international duties with England and his club duties with West Ham United, amidst rumours that Manchester United are planning to sign him during the January transfer window.

Rice, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, has established himself as a regular in the England squad, and at West Ham, he is one of the first names on Manuel Pellegrini’s team sheet before every game.

The 20-year-old further proved that he is mature way beyond his age, in a recent interview where he refused to get drawn into rumours that Manchester United are keen on a move for him.

“I signed a five-year contract with West Ham last year, which will keep me at the club till I am 24, and for me, this is the best place to be right now,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“At West Ham, I am playing for a manager [Manuel Pellegrini] who has given me my chances and also played me week in and week out,” Rice further added, before concluding:

“It is all talk until something happens – and nothing has happened yet – so I am just focussed on West Ham, doing my best and making fans happy.”

Quotes via Mirror.