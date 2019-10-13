Reports: Solskjaer approaches Ed Woodward with six January transfer targets for Manchester United

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has approached Ed Woodward with as many as six transfer targets, for the January transfer window.

Express reports that Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan are in a real fix at the moment, and their vision for the club this season is unclear as long as they are forced to work with the current crop of players at their disposal.

The English news agency further adds that both Solskjaer and Phelan are also aware of the above fact, as a result of which they have opted to meet Ed Woodward, Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman with a transfer shortlist comprising six new names.

The duo hopes to explain to Woodward that Manchester United need to strengthen their squad to boost their chances of climbing up the Premier League table this season. Currently, they are at the twelfth spot in the standings, with just nine points from eight matches (two wins, three draws and three defeats) – just two points above the relegation zone.

According to the report, the Norwegian is interested in a squad overhaul in January, having already signed three new faces – Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire – in the summer.