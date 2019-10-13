Reports: Arsenal edge clear off Manchester City, Chelsea in race for highly-rated Spanish star

Premier League giants Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal are engaged in a neck-to-neck battle for signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres, but according to the latest reports, it is Arsenal who are leading the transfer race for the Spanish star.

Torres, who is currently 22 years of age, rose through the ranks as a youth player at Villarreal, before signing his first-ever professional senior contract with the club at the beginning of last season. He was immediately loaned out to Malaga CF in the second division, from where he returned in 2019 June – and since then, he has remained with Villarreal.

The centre-back has made eight La Liga appearances for his club so far this season, and he also scored his maiden senior goal in a league clash against Osasuna on 5th October.

Recently, Torres’ form saw him earn a call up to the Spain squad for their October internationals, although he is yet to mark his international debut yet. Earlier this month, he also signed a new five-year deal with Villarreal.

It is SportsMole that reports that Arsenal, City and Chelsea are interested in the defender, although it is the Gunners who are the most interested.

The English news agency says that Torres’ new contract at his current club includes a release clause fee of about £60million, but Arsenal are currently hoping that they can strike a deal for a lesser transfer fee.