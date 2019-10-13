Reports: Real Madrid, Manchester United on high alert as Cristiano Ronaldo hints at return to former club

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at finishing his spectacular career with one of his former clubs – thereby driving Real Madrid and Manchester United onto a state of high alert.

This is according to Diario Gol, who has reported that Ronaldo – whose current contract with Serie A champions Juventus ends in June 2022 – has already informed the club that he will not sign a contract extension as he is looking to bring his career to an end at one of his former clubs.

It is hence expected that post-June 2022, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will make a return to either Real Madrid or Manchester United, as a free agent.

Diario Gol also claims that a move to China and the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA was also on the cards for him, but he is unlikely to choose either option.

Ronaldo recently notched his 699th career goal, as he scored his 94th international goal for Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers against Luxembourg. He has scored 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid, 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United, 32 goals in 51 appearances for Juventus and 5 goals in 30 appearances for his first senior club, Sporting CP.

On 15th October, Portugal will face Ukraine in yet another qualification game for the Euro 2020, and the legendary forward is expected to score his 700th career goal during the game.