Reports: Why Real Madrid President rejected Sergio Ramos’ move to China this summer

Reports have claimed that Sergio Ramos is currently enjoying his final few months at Real Madrid at the moment, as he is expected to leave by next summer.

In fact, Diario Gol claims that Ramos even had the opportunity to move to China this summer – the deal failed only because of Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez, who rejected the offer.

According to the Spanish publication, Perez revealed why he rejected the defender’s offer, in a recent interview.

“They [Ramos and his brother, his representative] asked to see me and told me that there was a very good offer from a Chinese club and that they cannot pay the transfer fee,” he said, before adding:

“I told him that that could not be and that we would talk to the Chinese club.”

“It is impossible that we can let the captain leave for free, it would set a terrible precedent,” Perez concluded.

Don Balon further reports that the 33-year-old may be allowed leave next summer, as his current contract with Real Madrid ends in June 2021. The news agency further claims that Los Blancos have already identified Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential replacement.

Ramos joined Real Madrid as a 19-year-old in 2005, from Sevilla for a reported transfer fee of €27million. Since then, he has played 615 matches for the La Liga giants, and has also won four Champions Leagues and four Spanish league titles with them.