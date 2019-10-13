Reports: Manchester United might submit £70 million bid for long-term midfield target in January window

Manchester United have had a horrendous start to the 2019/20 season and are looking forward to the January transfer window to add more depth to a side which looks short on options in both midfield and attack.



In order to shore up their midfield, United are back in the market for their long-term midfield target, West Ham United’s Declan Rice. The 20-year-old England international was targetted by the club at the start of the summer window but a move didn’t materialise.

And with Rice having signed a new contract in 2018 which extended his stay at West Ham till 2024, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. will have to submit a significant bid to convince the London-based side into selling the midfielder.

And if reports in Mirror are to be believed, Manchester United could submit a £70 million bid for the young defensive midfielder in the January transfer window itself. However, if Rice’s recent comments are anything to go by, it looks highly unlikely that he will make the move to Manchester mid-season.

“I signed a five year contract with West Ham last year, which will keep me at club till I’m 24, and for me this is the best place to be right now. I am playing for a manager who has given me my chance and played me week in week out.

“I’m improving every week and although I see all this speculation, I don’t really think about it too much. It’s all talk until something happens – and nothing has – so I’m just focussed on West Ham, doing my best and making fans happy,” he said as per Mirror.