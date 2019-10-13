Reports: Real Madrid’s three most-important summer transfer targets revealed

After spending over €300million in the recently-concluded summer transfer window, La Liga giants Real Madrid are all set to continue spending a lot more money on new players next summer, according to reports.

Express claims that Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, RB Salzburg’s Erling Braut Haaland and Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Alphonse Areola are the three main transfer targets for Real Madrid next summer. Areola is already a part of Real Madrid’s squad – however, he is on a temporary loan move from his parent club PSG. Express reports that his move will be made permanent next July.

Areola was initially signed as a back-up option to first-choice shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois, however, due to the Belgian’s health issues in recent times, the Frenchman has replaced him almost totally at the Santiago Bernabeu in the past couple of weeks.

Reports have also suggested that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is steadily losing his trust in Courtois – and if that is true, Areola may replace him totally by the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

As mentioned above, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland are the other two top-priority transfer targets for Los Blancos. Pogba has already revealed that he is open to a move away from Manchester United, in search of “new challenges”. Haaland, meanwhile, has promised RB Salzburg that he will remain with them until the end he ongoing 2019-20 season., but has refused to assure them of availability afterwards.