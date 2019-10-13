Reports: Manchester United ready to follow Liverpool model of transfers from January window

Manchester United are in the midst of a crisis and need attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window to save the season.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a host of strikers including Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek. But if reports from English media are to be believed, it’s the young French striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. are most serious about getting on board.

According to reports in Mail, the French club have quoted a price of £71 million for Dembele, which United are reluctant to pay as could be viewed as a panic buy. The report claims that the Red Devils are ready to follow arch-rivals Liverpool’s model of transfers and stay patient rather than shelling out huge amounts unnecessarily.

United are apparently ready to move in for Dembele in the next summer transfer window if Lyon fail to reduce their asking price for the striker. The 23-year-old ahs scored six goals in eight league appearances so far this season and it’s because of his goalscoring exploits that the French giants are reluctant to let him leave for anything below £71 million.

With around two months left before the January window opens, expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga. And as the report goes on to add, United will follow a similar model for all their transfers going forward, quite as they did with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James in the summer.