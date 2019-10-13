Reports: Juventus could include new signing in offer to sign Real Madrid & Manchester United target

Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United are all interested in getting Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen on board in the January transfer window.

The Spurs playmaker’s contract with the North London-based club is expiring after this season and he is not ready to sign an extension with them. As a result, the Premier League side want to offload Eriksen in the January window itself so as to get some transfer fee for their midfield star.

With both Real Madrid and Manchester United making the Denmark international their priority signing, Juventus are leaving no stone unturned to make sure they sign Eriksen over both European heavyweights. According to reports in Le10Sport, the Serie A giants are planning to include their new signing Adrien Rabiot in the offer to get the Spurs star.

Rabiot joined Juventus on a free deal from French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but he hasn’t been able to hit the ground running. However, it is still early to speculate whether they would allow the Frenchman to leave for Spurs in January itself. However, if none of the three sides manages to sign Eriksen in the January window, he will be available on a free in the summer.