Reports: Manchester United and Liverpool go head to head for former UCL and World Cup winner

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to enter the market for Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller. The former UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup winner is not happy with the game time he is getting at the club and wants to move out in January.

Muller has started only three Bundesliga matches this season and has fallen down the pecking order with the arrival of Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho. As a result, he is looking for greener pastures and wants to move out as soon as possible.

If reports from The Mirror are to be believed, arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are set to go head to head for the German forward. While United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after a disastrous start to the season, Jurgen Klopp can do with an extra world-class option in what is a packed forward line.

Both the clubs would want to move first and get Muller on board. Even at 30 years of age, the forward will be an upgrade on the strikers United currently have and might help them save the season. Liverpool, on the other hand, would love to have someone like Muller as an option with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino the primary choices up front.