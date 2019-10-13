Reports: Barcelona shortlist a PSG & three Premier League superstars as Luis Suarez replacement

With Luis Suarez set to turn 33 before the start of the next season, Barcelona have started looking at possible options to replace the Uruguayan for the long term.

The Catalan giants are expected to make a move for a striker who will take Suarez’s spot in the squad for years to come in January or the next summer transfer window. While a lot of forwards have been linked with Barcelona in the last few months, they have shortlisted four high-profile options, if reports from Mundo Deportivo are to be believed.

While Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is one name who has been incessantly linked with the club, three Premier League stars and a Paris Saint-Germain forward is on their agenda as well. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe are the four high-profile names Barcelona have in their shortlist.

The report claims that though the club aren’t sure about Firmino, they are seriously considering the other three names and could move for one of them in the upcoming transfer windows. It is highly unlikely that the aforementioned clubs will allow one of their most important players mid-season, therefore, a summer move looks more likely.