Reports: Barcelona ready to let out of favour star leave in January for the right price

Barcelona have finally taken a decision on the future of their out of favour midfielder Ivan Rakitic, who was reportedly close to a Juventus move in the summer.

The Croatian had become an integral part of the Barcelona squad after arriving from Sevilla in 2014. But after Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong’s arrival in the summer, Rakitic was deemed surplus to requirements. The midfielder was reportedly very close to a move to Italy but Barcelona’s asking price of €50 million pushed the Serie A giants back.

According to reports in Spanish daily AS, Barcelona are ready to let Rakitic leave in the January transfer window for the right price. Multiple reports have claimed that Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are in pole position to sign the midfielder but Juventus might try to take him on board yet again.

Multiple reports had claimed that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo even gave Rakitic a phone call to convince him to join Juventus. However, Inter have now entered the race and are set to move in for him in the January transfer window. As the Croatian is finding it hard to get enough game time at Barcelona with the presence of De Jong, this transfer looks like it could happen in two months’ time from now.